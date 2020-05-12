EN
    11:28, 12 May 2020 | GMT +6

    Crude oil production in Kazakhstan hit 31.3 mln tons

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Crude oil and condensate production in Kazakhstan made 31.3 mln tons in January-April this year that is 2.6% to the plan or an increase by 6% to the same period of 2019.

    Oil output rose at TengizChevroil by 4.1%, 11.5% at Kashagan,» Energy Minister Nurlan Nogayev told the Government meeting.

    As stated there, oil processing settled at 5.2 mln tons that is 96.3% to the plan. Oil exports reached 25.3 mln that is 115% to the plan. Gas production made 20.2 bln cu m. Its export hit 5.6 bln cu m that is 93% to the plan as a result of slumping demand in China amid the coronavirus pandemic.


