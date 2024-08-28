Crypto wealth boom: Millionaire population jumps 95% in one year

The number of owners of cryptocurrency assets worth more than $1 mln has almost doubled (+95%) over the past year and amounted to 172,300 people, TASS reported.

According to the report by Swiss consulting company Henley & Partners, the number of people who own cryptocurrencies worth more than $100 mln has grown by 79% in a year and reached 325 people as of June 30. There was also an increase in the number of crypto-billionaires - there are now 28 of them in the world, which is 27% more than a year ago.

Experts also noted a 111% increase in the number of millionaires who own bitcoin, with the figure reaching 85,400 people. It is noted that the total number of cryptocurrency users in the world has reached 560 mln (+32% year-on-year), and its total market value has reached $2.3 trillion (+89%).