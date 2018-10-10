CSTO calls for regular contacts with OSCE in combating terrorism

MINSK. KAZINFORM The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) calls for establishing regular contacts with the OSCE to combat modern challenges and threats, CSTO Deputy Secretary General Valery Semerikov said at the opening of the international high-level conference, BELTA reported.

"Preventing and Countering Terrorism in the Digital Age" on 9 October, BelTA has learned. “We are grateful to the OSCE Secretariat for maintaining an ongoing dialogue on countering threats and challenges coming from Central Asia. I think these dialogues should be turned into systemic work based on the Memorandum of Cooperation between the CSTO Secretariat and the OSCE Transnational Threats Department. We are ready for that,” Valery Semerikov said.

He stated that the CSTO is determined to keep working to expand the legal framework of interregional cooperation based on program documents. “The idea to set up a steering group of international regional organizations shows promise. Such a group could facilitate information exchange between various organizations across a variety of security matters. We believe that the exchange of information and best practices is crucial for successful fight against terrorism and extremism,” Valery Semerikov said.