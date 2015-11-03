CSTO, CIS, SCO top officials discussed security issues in Moscow

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The meeting of top officials of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Commonwealth of Independent State (CIS), the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) held in Moscow November 3 focused on the issues of security and countering new challenges and threats, Kazinform reports citing TASS.

As the CIS Executive Committee's press service told TASS, the meeting focused on ensuring security and stability, countering new challenges and threats, migration policy, information support of the activity of the organizations and their interaction. The participants summed up the results of implementation of the five joint action plans for 2014-2015 and shared views on the most relevant issues of international politics. CIS Executive Secretary Sergei Lebedev, CSTO Secretary General Nikolai Bordyuzha, and SCO Secretary General Dmitry Mezentsev participated in the meeting.