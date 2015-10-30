CSTO, CIS, SCO top officials to meet in Moscow 3 November

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Top officials of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will meet in Moscow on 3 November, BelTA learned from the press service of the CIS Executive Committee.

It is expected that the meeting will be attended by Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee, CIS Executive Secretary Sergei Lebedev, CSTO Secretary General Nikolai Bordyuzha, and SCO Secretary General Dmitry Mezentsev. The participants of the meeting will discuss cooperation between the organizations in priority areas of integration, share plans for the future, and exchange views on the current international situation. Besides, they will review the status of implementation of the action plan for the agencies of the organizations for 2014-2015, BelTA reports.