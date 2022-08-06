CSTO Cobalt 2022 exercise completed in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Tactical and special exercise Cobalt-2022 of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states was successfully completed, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan said, KABAR reports.

During the exercise, special purpose units of member states of the Organization worked out training and applied operational and combat tasks to search, block and neutralize gangs, terrorist groups, as well as to block drug smuggling channels and detect caches, laboratories for the storage and production of narcotic substances and their destruction.

CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas, summarizing the results of the exercise, praised the activities of special forces, stressing that more than 500 people were involved, using more than 20 units of military and special equipment.

In turn, Interior Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ulan Niyazbekov noted that colossal work has been done, training and combat tasks on countering terrorist organizations, as well as closing drug smuggling channels and detecting caches, laboratories for the storage and production of narcotic substances and their destruction have been successfully practiced.

«This is serious training for combat work in case of the need to use our Collective Forces,» the minister added.

Military contingents and task forces of Kazakhstan, Armenia, Russia, Tajikistan, Belarus, the Joint Staff and the CSTO Secretariat, units of the Interior Ministry, the National Guard, the Emergencies Ministry and the Border Service of the State Committe for National Security (SCNS) of Kyrgyzstan took part in Cobalt-2022 exercise.

Photo: kabar.kg







