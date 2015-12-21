CSTO Collective Security Council meeting kicks off in Moscow

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is taking part in a meeting of heads of CSTO member states in Moscow.

Opening the meeting of the Collective Security Council President of Russia Vladimir Putin said that the roundtable will discuss the issues related to the reform of the permanent working bodies of the Collective Security Treaty Organization. In addition the meeting will exchange views on the current situation in the zone of responsibility and further joint actions.