    09:55, 28 October 2022 | GMT +6

    CSTO Collective Security Council to convene extraordinary session on 28 October

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM An extraordinary session of the CSTO Collective Security Council will be held on 28 October, CSTO spokesman Vladimir Zainetdinov told BelTA.

    «On 28 October, the CSTO Collective Security Council will convene an extraordinary session via videoconference to discuss the results of the CSTO mission that was sent to Armenia on 15 September 2022 by decision of the CSTO Collective Security Council in connection with the aggravation of the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border,» the spokesman said.






