CSTO Committee of Security Councils’ Secretaries holds meeting in Almaty

The Committee of Secretaries of the Security Councils of the Collective Security Treaty Organization has held a meeting in Almaty under the chairmanship of Kazakhstani side, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the press service of Akorda.

The meeting participants exchanged views on the situation in the CSTO responsibility area.

Gizat Nurdauletov, Secretary of the Security Council of Kazakhstan, informed his colleagues about Kazakhstan’s position on the pressing areas of the CSTO activity, including within the priorities of the country’s chairmanship in the Organization.

Special attention was given to the measures of countering the acute challenges and threats, such as international terrorism, cybercrimes, illegal trafficking in drugs and weapons, and organized transnational crimes.

The participants approved the draft decision of the CSTO Collective Security Council “On CSTO’s target interstate program on strengthening the Tajik-Afghan border.”

The participants confirmed their commitment to the development of interaction within the CSTO and further strengthening of the Organization.

With the consideration of Kazakhstan’s chairmanship in the Organization, the next regular meeting of the Committee of Secretaries of the Security Councils is slated for November 2024 in Astana, on the threshold of the CSTO Collective Security Council’s session.