    18:23, 27 May 2016 | GMT +6

    CSTO countries agree to counter new criminal challenges

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - CSTO member states agreed to sign an agreement to counter the new criminal challenges, CSTO spokesman Vladimir Zainetdinov told BelTA following the meeting of senior officials of the CSTO interior agencies.

    "The parties agreed to draft and sign an agreement on the joint efforts to combat new criminal challenges threatening the collective security of the CSTO member states. Among them are terrorism, international crime, drug crime, human trafficking, mass riots and other acts threatening law, order and security of citizens," the spokesman said. The meeting also discussed the issues related to the cooperation of the CSTO member states in the area of training of personnel for the interior agencies, developing the mechanisms of interaction between the law enforcement agencies and special services, improving the training of the CSTO Collective Rapid Reaction Force and peacekeeping units.
    The event was attended by CSTO Secretary General Nikolai Bordyuzha, Armenia police chief Vladimir Gasparyan, Belarus' Deputy Interior Minister - Commander of Interior Troops Yury Karayev, Kazakhstan Deputy Interior Minister Yerlan Turgumbayev, Kyrgyzstan Deputy Interior Minister Kursan Asanov, Stats-Secretary - Deputy Interior Minister of Russia Igor Zubov, Tajikistan Deputy Interior Minister Abdurakhmon Alamshozoda.

