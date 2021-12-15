CSTO countries discuss collective security forces training in 2023

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM – Consultations were held in the Joint Staff of the Collective Security Treaty Organization to discuss a draft plan on the joint training of command bodies and forces of the CSTO collective security system in 2023, the CSTO Joint Staff press service told BelTA.

Taking into account proposals made by representatives of ministries and government agencies concerned of the CSTO member states the sides discussed measures meant to enhance the readiness of the CSTO collective security forces for carrying out assigned missions. Preliminary timing, venues, and the composition of the units, individuals responsible for organizing the planned training events in 2023 were reconciled.

The approved draft plan will be forwarded to the CSTO member states for intrastate approval.

The videoconference consultations gathered representatives of the defense ministries of Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan, the CSTO Secretariat, the CSTO Joint Staff, and representatives of police units, interior troops (national guard), security agencies and special services, emergency prevention and response agencies.