CSTO countries to share visa-free travel oversight experience

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM A session of the coordinating council of heads of agencies of the Collective Security Treaty Organization member states in charge of fighting illegal migration will take place in Cholpon Ata, Kyrgyzstan on 20 June, BelTA has learned.

Participants of the session intend to discuss the state of migration affairs in the Collective Security Treaty Organization member states and the effectiveness of measures being taken to counteract illegal migration. They will also decide on further work on the draft CSTO agreement on counteracting illegal migration. Results of the latest CSTO campaign to fight illegal migration will be analyzed. The secretary of the coordinating council will be appointed.



Participants of the session are also expected to share their countries' experience of oversight over visa-free travels of foreign citizens. The experience of counteracting efforts of migrants to use marriage frauds in order to legalize their status in the CSTO member states will also be discussed, BelTA reports.