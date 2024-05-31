CSTO Defense Ministers lay flowers to monument in Almaty

The participants of the meeting of the Council of the CSTO Defense Ministers arrived in Almaty, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Defense Ministry.

Defense Ministers of the CSTO member states, the Secretary-General, and the Chief of the CSTO Joint Staff are expected to take part in the meeting.

The heads of delegations took part in the flower-laying ceremony at the memorial at the 28 Panfilov Guardsmen Park. They left a note in the Guest Book at the branch of the National Military Patriotic Centre of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan.

As earlier reported, the meeting of the Council of Defense Ministers is to begin today in Almaty to discuss challenges and threats to military security in the collective security regions and development of the military component of the CSTO.