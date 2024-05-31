CSTO Defense Ministers sign documents aimed at equipping collective forces with advanced armaments

A number of documents aimed at equipping forces with advanced armaments have been signed following the meeting of the Council of Defense Ministers of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) held in Almaty, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

The event gathered the defense officials of the CSTO member countries, the Secretary General and the Chief of the CSTO Joint Staff. Opening the meeting was Kazakh Defense Minister Colonel General Ruslan Zhakssylykov.

Photo: Kazakh defense ministry

CSTO Secretary General Imangali Tassmagambetov delivered a report on challenges and threats to military security in the regions of the CSTO collective responsibility during the meeting in narrow format. The sides shared views and stated their vision on priority areas of cooperation development in the field of military security.

During the plenary meeting of the Council, the sides adopted a number of documents, aimed at planning joint training of the CSTO collective forces, their equipment with advanced armaments, military and special vehicles.

Following the event, the Kazakh defense minister offered his gratitude to the participants for the productive and result-orientated work.