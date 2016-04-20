CSTO Deputy FMs met in Erevan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputy Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the CSTO member states held consultations in Erevan. Kazakhstan was represented there by Vice Foreign Minister Galymzhan Koishybayev.

The participants discussed a wide range of issues regarding the implementation of the decisions of the CSTO Collective Security Council sessions held in September and December 2015. The participants finished the work on elaboration of the draft 2025 CSTO Collective Security Strategy, discussed the issues of coordination of foreign policy interaction and exchanged views on cooperation of the CSTO with international organizations, including the UN, OSCE, EU and SCO.

Kazakh-Armenian inter-ministerial consultations were held prior to the event. The Armenian delegation was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Shavarsh Kocharyan.

Koishybayev informed his Armenian colleagues of the key aspects of Kazakhstan’s foreign and domestic policy and expressed gratitude to Armenia for supporting Kazakhstan’s candidacy for the UNSC non-permanent membership for 2017-2018. The parties discussed also the format of Armenia’s participation in EXPO-2017 in Astana.

The participants exchanged also opinions on a broad range of issues of the international agenda as well as interaction in integration unions on the Eurasian space. The key issue of the meeting was the current state and prospects of development of bilateral relations. Particular attention was given to updating regulatory-legal framework of the activities of the Kazakhstan-Armenia Intergovernmental Commission for Trade-Economic Cooperation.

On the same day, G.Koishybayev met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Eduard Nalbandyan for summarizing the outcomes of bilateral consultations and defining promising areas of the Kazakh-Armenian cooperation, Kazinform refers to the MFA press service.