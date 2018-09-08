CSTO Emergencies Coordination Council to convene in Almaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The 11th sitting of the Coordination Council for Emergency Situations of CSTO member countries will take place in Almaty on September 12 under the chairmanship of Deputy Interior Minister of Kazakhstan Yuri Iliyn, the Emergency Situations Committee's press service reports.

Heads and reps of Emergency Situations Ministries of Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Kazakhstan's Interior Ministry, Emergency Situations and Civil Defense Department under the Tajik Government, CSTO Secretariat are expected to attend it.



Besides, a number of international organizations will also take part in the sitting.



Those gathered will focus on further cooperation with international organizations in order to use their potential in disaster relief, holding special tactical training exercises with emergency situations units, activities of the basic educational institutions to train personnel for CSTO member nations, cooperation of authorized bodies in the sphere of prevention and response to emergency consequences and other issues.



The summary documents of the Coordination Council for Emergency Situations will be signed following the meeting.