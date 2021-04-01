CSTO eyes expansion of coop with third countries, int’l organizations

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Consultations between the Deputy Foreign Ministers of the member States of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) on the current issues of the Organization’s activities were held in Moscow, Russia, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to CSTO Press Secretary Vladimir Zainetdinov, the Deputy Foreign Ministers of the CSTO member States held consultations on the preparation for the upcoming meetings of the statutory bodies scheduled for April and May this year, cooperation with third countries and international organizations as well as the development of public diplomacy.

The sharing of the views on winder issues of the role and place of the Organization in the modern international architecture, promotion of its activities and enhancing its authority took place.

Given the enactment of the documents establishing the status of a partner and observer with the CSTO on January 19, 2021, special attention was placed on cooperation with willing counties and international organizations.

In his speech, CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas noted that new opportunities are opening up to bring in willing third countries and international organizations for cooperation within the Organization.

To that end, the necessary changes were made to the Organization’s Charter, he said.

«It is necessary to define the circle of States and international organizations that could receive the status of an observer or partner with the CSTO as well as elaborate a procedure to work with potential candidates,» he said.

The consultations also featured the talks on the development of relations with the CIS and SCO.