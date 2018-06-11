EN
    11:00, 11 June 2018 | GMT +6

    CSTO FMs debate int'l security pressing issues in Almaty

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Foreign Ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states have gathered in Almaty for a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers.

    The regular sitting has started its work under the chairmanship of Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov. Kazakh FM congratulated his Armenian counterpart Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on his recent appointment.

    The agenda includes 12 items. The ministers are expected to debate issues of foreign policy coordination within the Organization, pressing issues of international and regional security. The parties are also to share views on countering contemporary trans-border threat and challenges, first of all, counterterrorism issues.

    The ministers are expected to consider the CSTO peacekeeping constituent in the context of the CSTO Road Map (action plan) for 2018-2021.

