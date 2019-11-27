CSTO FMs, defense ministers, security councils’ secretaries meet in Bishkek

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tleuberdi, Minister of Defense Nurlan Yermekbayev and Secretary of the Security Council Kalmukhanbet Kassymov took part in a joint meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers, Council of Defense Ministers and the Committee of Security Councils’ Secretaries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization’s member states, Kazinform reports.

According to the Kazakh MFA’s press office, the meeting discussed the CSTO’s activity in the past year. The participants exchanged views on international and regional situation and discussed a wide range of issues of cooperation of the member countries.

The meeting also debated and approved draft Statement of the CSTO Collective Security Council on improvement of international interaction and cooperation for the purpose of ensuring global and regional security as well as the Statement of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs on the efforts of stabilization of the situation in the Middle East and Northern Africa. Special attention was given to the compilation of the list of joint political statements of the CSTO for 2020.

The participants approved draft documents regulating the order of joint scientific and research works on development of defense items as well as on establishment of a joint organization on development of cooperation ties of the CSTO member states’ military-industrial complexes.

The meeting was held in a constructive and traditionally friendly atmosphere. The documents will be submitted for final consideration and approval at the oncoming session of the Collective Security Council slated for November 28. Heads of CSTO member state will participate in the session.

The regular joint meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers, Council of Defense Ministers, Committee of the Security Councils’ Secretaries will be held in 2020 in Russia.

The CSTO was established in 2020. The organization unites Kazakhstan, Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan.