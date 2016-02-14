CSTO forces will not be deployed in Syria: Secretary General

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - It is ruled out that Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) forces will start a ground operation in Syria, CSTO Secretary General Nikolay Bordyuzha told reporters on Friday.

"One cannot talk in full seriousness that the leaders of our countries will make a decision on starting a ground operation beyond their borders," Bordyuzha said answering a question on whether CSTO forces may be deployed in Syria, AKI Press informed citing TASS.

He added that "CSTO military potential may be used only on the territory of member countries on approval of the heads of states."

In October 2015, a few days after Russian Aerospace Defense Forces started a military operation in Syria, Bordyuzha said that there "no need yet" to involve other CSTO member countries. Russia made the decision to start the operation "as a sovereign country, in its sovereign capacity," he noted.

According to the official, the Collective Security Treaty Organization is ready to consider Syria's application for membership if the country submits one.

"To be honest, I don't know anything about Syria's efforts on joining CSTO," Bordyuzha noted. "Not all countries today are ready to give up elements of their sovereignty. If a country conscientiously approaches the issue of joining CSTO... it will be considered and a decision will be made," he added.

The Collective Security Treaty Organization, founded in 2002, incorporates six countries - Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.