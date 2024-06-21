CSTO Foreign Ministers convene in Kazakhstan

The sitting of the Council of the Foreign Ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states kicked off in Almaty under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Those gathered are engaged in discussions of the pressing issues of international and regional security and the development of Kazakhstan’s CSTO chairmanship priorities.

Photo credit: Alexander Pavskiy/Kazinform

The documents aimed at the Organization’s further improvement will be signed following the sitting, and several political statements will be made.