CSTO foreign ministers meet in NY

Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu participated in a working meeting of the foreign ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization in New York, Kazinform reports via the Kazakh MFA.

Murat Nurteu informed his colleagues about Kazakhstan’s stance on various aspects of the CSTO’s activity.

The working meeting of the CSTO foreign ministers was held a friendly atmosphere. The sides confirmed their commitment to further development of the further CSTO-UN mutually beneficial cooperation.