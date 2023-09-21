EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:43, 21 September 2023 | GMT +6

    CSTO foreign ministers meet in NY

    CSTO foreign ministers meet in NY
    Photo: mfa.gov.kz

    Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu participated in a working meeting of the foreign ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization in New York, Kazinform reports via the Kazakh MFA.

    Murat Nurteu informed his colleagues about Kazakhstan’s stance on various aspects of the CSTO’s activity.

    The working meeting of the CSTO foreign ministers was held a friendly atmosphere. The sides confirmed their commitment to further development of the further CSTO-UN mutually beneficial cooperation.

    Tags:
    CSTO Foreign policy
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!