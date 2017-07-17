CSTO Foreign Ministers to discuss cooperation in Minsk

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A session of the CSTO Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs will be held today in Minsk. During the session, the Ministers will discuss topical issues of international and regional security, as well as the interaction of the CSTO member states in the international arena, Kazinform reports with reference to the CSTO press service.

The agenda includes consideration of draft decisions of the Ministerial Council on the List of Joint Statements in 2017, amendments to the Regulations on the Working Group on Afghanistan under the CSTO Foreign Ministers Council and the Plan of Consultations of the CSTO Member States Representatives on foreign policy, security and Defense for the second half of 2017 - the first half of 2018. The above-mentioned documents are supposed to be approved after discussions.

The Foreign Ministers will also review the draft of the Ministerial Council decision providing for the improvement of the Agreement on the Basic Principles of Military-Technical Cooperation between the States Parties to the Collective Security Treaty

implementing mechanism.

During this session, it is also expected that the Council will consider documentation on the establishment of a heraldic emblem and insignia of the formations of forces and means of the CSTO collective security system.

In total, 7 points are included in the draft agenda of the meeting.