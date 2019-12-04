EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    07:25, 04 December 2019 | GMT +6

    CSTO foreign ministers to meet in Bratislava on 5 December

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The foreign ministers of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will meet in Bratislava on 5 December, CSTO spokesman Vladimir Zainetdinov told BelTA after the meeting of the CSTO Permanent Council in Moscow on 3 December.

    «The council reviewed the preparations for the working meeting of the CSTO foreign ministers to be held on the sidelines of the OSCE Ministerial Council meeting in Bratislava on 5 December,» the spokesman said.

    As Russia takes over the presidency in the CSTO in 2019-2020, Russia's Permanent Representative to the organization - Ambassador at Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry Andrei Shvedov was elected chairman of the CSTO Permanent Council.
