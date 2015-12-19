CSTO Foreign Ministers to meet in Moscow

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The Council of the Foreign Ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states will meet in Moscow on December 21.

Edward Nalbandian, Foreign Minister of Armenia, will chair the meeting, AKI PRESS reported.

The Council will discuss issues on the agenda of the Ministerial Council.

The meeting will be attended by CSTO Secretary General Nikolai Bordyuzha.

The CSTO includes Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan.