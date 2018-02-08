EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:58, 08 February 2018 | GMT +6

    CSTO inks memo with UNSC Counter-Terrorism Committee

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) signed a memorandum with the United Nations Security Council Counter-Terrorism Committee, announced CSTO Deputy Secretary-General Valery Semerikov, TASS reports.

    He said that one of CSTO's priorities in 2018 is the fight against terrorism. To that end, CSTO has entered into close cooperation with the UNSC Counter-Terrorism Committee by signing the respective memorandum, Valery Semerikov added.

    The members of CSTO are six countries: Kazakhstan, Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan.

     

    Tags:
    CSTO Foreign policy UN Security Council Diplomacy
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!