CSTO inks memo with UNSC Counter-Terrorism Committee

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) signed a memorandum with the United Nations Security Council Counter-Terrorism Committee, announced CSTO Deputy Secretary-General Valery Semerikov, TASS reports.

He said that one of CSTO's priorities in 2018 is the fight against terrorism. To that end, CSTO has entered into close cooperation with the UNSC Counter-Terrorism Committee by signing the respective memorandum, Valery Semerikov added.

The members of CSTO are six countries: Kazakhstan, Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan.