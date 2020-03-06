CSTO leaders to determine candidates for partner status, observer status soon

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Heads of state of the Collective Security Treaty Organization member states will soon have to determine the countries that may be granted the status of the organization's partner or observer, BelTA learned from CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas.

Upon Belarus' initiative it was decided that the status of the organization's partner or observer should be legally implemented. «The decision has been made, it has been ratified by virtually all the CSTO countries, only Tajikistan has yet to do it, nevertheless, it is believed the decision has come into force,» Stanislav Zas said. Now concrete work will be done with the countries viewed as potential candidates for getting these statuses. «It is necessary to determine the countries and organize concrete work, form a good neighborhood belt around our military and political bloc,» the CSTO secretary general noted.

In his words, it is too early to talk about what countries specifically may get the statuses because it is up to the CSTO heads of state to choose and approve the countries. «Certain steps need to be taken,» Stanislav Zas remarked. «But trust me, there are countries and international organizations keen to get a CSTO observer status or a partner status.»

Legally the resolution to flesh out the institutions of partnership and observation in the Collective Security Treaty Organization was passed by the organization's heads of state at a session of the CSTO Collective Security Council in November 2018. In line with the resolution the partner status can be granted to a country or an international organization that shares the CSTO's goals and principles, that desires to establish and advance relations of mutually beneficial cooperation with the CSTO in areas of mutual interests, and that is ready to undertake commitments to participate in practical events of the organization. In turn, a CSTO observer is viewed as a country or an international organization, which is interested in studying the public legal base, the experience and practices of the CSTO's work without undertaking commitments to participate in practical events of the organization.

Speaking about international cooperation as a whole, Stanislav Zas spoke in positive terms about mutual relations with UN agencies. «We are talking about fight against terrorism, peacekeeping operations, and other areas of work,» he added. «We've made some serious progress in interaction with the United Nations Organization with a view to including our peacemaking potential into UN missions.»

«We've also developed good relations with the OSCE (a meeting with the OSCE secretary general is scheduled to take place in May),» Stanislav Zas continued. «Relations with the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization can be described as partnership, serious relations. Relations with NATO are non-existent for now although we've sent the relevant signals, identify our readiness and believe it is important to establish a dialogue with this military and political bloc as well.»

The CSTO secretary general pointed out the awareness of the Belarusian head of state about processes going on in the Collective Security Treaty Organization. «Belarus is very tightly involved in CSTO work, support is felt at every step designed to strengthen the organization, enhance its effectiveness in the interests of all countries,» he said.