CSTO: Level of security in Eurasian region may deteriorate by 2025

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Experts expect that the level of security in the Eurasian region may deteriorate by 2025, CSTO Deputy Secretary General Valery Semerikov told a press conference in Moscow on 8 February, BelTA has learned.

Citing the data of the CSTO Analytical Association, Valery Semerikov stated that the conflict potential in the CSTO's zone of responsibility is increasing. "Our analysts evaluate the situation in Eurasia as a crisis one," he said. Speaking about the level of security in Eurasia, most experts (about 52%) say it is at a increased alarming level, 12% at a high level."



According to Valery Semerikov, the forecast of the changes in the CSTO's zone of responsibility by 2025 is far from optimistic. "Most experts believe that the level of security will worsen by 2025," he said, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.