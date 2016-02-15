EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:18, 15 February 2016 | GMT +6

    CSTO may help Uzbekistan

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Collective Security Treaty Organization thoroughly follows the situation in Afghanistan and the threats which may emerge for the neighboring countries, CSTO Secretary General Nikolay Bordyuzha says, Xinhua reports.

    According to him, if Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan ask for support, their requests will be considered and appropriate decisions will be taken. “All CSTO member-countries are interested in stability in Central Asian region,” noted he.

    CSTO unites today Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan.

    Tags:
    Central Asia CSTO Politics Foreign Mass Media about Kazakhstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!