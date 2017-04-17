CSTO members discuss operational and combat training

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The delegation of the Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan headed by the First Deputy Chief of General Staff Major-General Amir Khalikov took part in the first staff talks on organizing and conducting joint operational and combat training of Operations and Formations of Collective Security Forces and Systems of CSTO in 2017.

According to the press service of the Ministry, the parties agreed on the composition of the forces and means involved the timing and areas of exercises and training, as well as the second staff talks. It has also been agreed that the host countries: Kazakhstan, Armenia, and Russia will consider inviting observers from international organizations, including the International Committee of the Red Cross to the exercise.

Within the framework of the visit, a joint business game dedicated to crisis situations resolution was held the Joint Staff and the CSTO Secretariat, with the operational groups of interested ministries and departments of the member states of the organization with the participation of the CSTO Permanent Council.

CSTO Collective Security Council developed draft decisions, political and diplomatic documents of the statutory bodies on crisis situation resolution measures. Operational groups of the member states' armed forces presented proposals on the organization of military and technical assistance.

During the visit meetings of the Military Committee and the Permanent Council were held.