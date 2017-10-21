CSTO military drills wrap up in Almaty region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The final stage of the Indestructible Brotherhood-2017 drills of the the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) was held at the Iliisky training ground in Almaty region, the press service of the Defense Ministry reports.

During the exercise, participants focused on the issues of formation of the Collective Peacekeeping Forces of the CSTO, their deployment in the area of the peacekeeping operation conducted on the basis of the UN Security Council resolution on the territory of the state that is not part of the CSTO, the conduct of a peacekeeping operation, as well as issues of interaction with international organizations under fulfillment of peacekeeping tasks.



The major goal of the drills was deepening mutual understanding among the CSTO peacekeeping contingents. During the maneuvers, the commanders and staff practiced in preparing for peacekeeping operations and controlling CSTO units, solving the tasks on localizing conflicts and improving field training during joint actions in tough conditions of Central Asia.







The participants also trained to hold negotiations, accompany humanitarian cargos, patrol and be on duty at observation points and checkpoints, and destroy militants' training camps. The maneuvers also involved psychological operations and information warfare units.

According to the scenario of the drills, the situation gradually changed due to the massive arrival of refugees. Special attention was paid to improving the cohesion between the peacekeeping contingents.



The Indestructible Brotherhood-2017 is the next stage of the Combat Brotherhood-2017 operational and strategic exercise.

The final stage of the Combat Brotherhood 2017 exercise will include missions of the CSTO Collective Rapid Reaction Force contingents and will be held in the territory of the Republic of Tajikistan from November 10 to November 20, 2017.







