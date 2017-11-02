CSTO, OSCE agree on further strengthening of relations

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The CSTO and the OSCE have agreed on the further strengthening of relations, CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov told reporters after the talks with OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger in Moscow on 2 November, BelTA informs.

Yuri Khachaturov stressed that all CSTO countries are interested in the enhancement of cooperation with the OSCE.



Thomas Greminger, in turn, expressed hope that the organizations will strengthen cooperation in the fight against terrorism, organized crime, drug trafficking, human trafficking and other global challenges and threats.



Before the talks of the secretaries general there was a session of the CSTO Permanent Committee. Thomas Greminger delivered a speech there. The participants of the session had an opportunity to ask questions to the OSCE secretary general. According to Yuri Khachaturov, this format of conversation helps enhance trust between the sides.



The CSTO secretary general suggested signing a framework agreement between the CSTO and the OSCE by analogy with the declaration of understanding which was concluded between the CSTO and the United Nations Organization.



The OSCE secretary general has delivered a speech at the session of the CSTO Permanent Committee for the fifth time. The CSTO secretary general has spoken at the session of the OSCE Permanent Committee twice. Thomas Greminger who was appointed OSCE secretary general in 2017 has visited the CSTO Secretariat for the first time, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA .