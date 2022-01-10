CSTO partners’ moral support is of critical importance for us – President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Not only the CSTO’s military support, but mostly moral support is of critical importance, Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during the extraordinary meeting of the Heads of CSTO member States, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«In fact, it is the first time when the peacekeeping potential of the CSTO was used to ensure the security, stability and integrity of one of the member States. For us, not only the military support, but mostly moral support of the CSTO member States is of critical importance. All the member States of the Organization spoke in one voice, decisively supported Kazakhstan’s request,» said Tokayev.

The Kazakh Head of State also stated that all the events occurred in the country at the beginning of the year are the links of one chain. He added they all have the same destructive intention thought out for a long period of time.