EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:00, 07 January 2022 | GMT +6

    CSTO peacekeepers arrive in Kazakhstan for short period of time

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The CSTO Peacekeeping Forces arrived in Kazakhstan for a limited period of time,» the Head of State said today addressing the nation.

    As earlier reported, the President addressed the CSTO Heads of State to deploy the CSTO Peacekeeping Forces to restore the constitutional law and order in the country. CSTO peacekeepers are deployed to Kazakhstan for a short period of time in order to help stabilize the situation in the country.


    Tags:
    CSTO Army Security President of Kazakhstan 2022 state of emergency President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!