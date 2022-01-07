CSTO peacekeepers arrive in Kazakhstan for short period of time

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The CSTO Peacekeeping Forces arrived in Kazakhstan for a limited period of time,» the Head of State said today addressing the nation.

As earlier reported, the President addressed the CSTO Heads of State to deploy the CSTO Peacekeeping Forces to restore the constitutional law and order in the country. CSTO peacekeepers are deployed to Kazakhstan for a short period of time in order to help stabilize the situation in the country.