CSTO peacekeepers to start withdrawing from Kazakhstan tomorrow

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, told today’s meeting of the emergency operations center in Almaty about the forthcoming withdrawal of the CSTO collective peacekeeping contingent, the Akorda press service reports.

«Tomorrow the CSTO peacekeepers will start their withdrawal,» the President announced.

During the meeting the Head of State expressed gratitude to the contingent for the work done over the past days. The deployment of the CSTO Peacekeeping Forces in Kazakhstan, including Almaty, played a great role in stabilization of the situation in the country.

«Undoubtedly it was of great psychological importance for repulsing aggression of terrorists and gunmen. The mission is estimated as successful,» the President said.

Following the sitting the President charged the governmental commission and akimats to repair damaged buildings and restore smooth operation of public transport, to provide food supplies and help small and medium businesses resume their activities countrywide.