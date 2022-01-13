EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:00, 13 January 2022 | GMT +6

    CSTO peacekeepers to withdraw from Kazakhstan starting Jan 13

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Withdrawal of the CSTO Collective Peacekeeping Forces from Kazakhstan is set to start today, January 13, Kazinform reports.

    The forces will be withdrawn within 10 days, the CSTO’s press service reports.

    The withdrawal procedure will be approved by the Council of Defense Ministers of the CSTO member nations. Its extraordinary sitting is expected to take place today via videoconferencing.

    As earlier reported, on January 12 the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, received visiting CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas. The Head of State expressed gratitude to the country’s CSTO allies for their support and timely assistance amid the terror attack on Kazakhstan.

    Credit: Khabar 24


    Tags:
    CSTO Kazakhstan Army Security President of Kazakhstan 2022 state of emergency President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!