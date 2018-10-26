CSTO peacekeeping exercise scheduled for Oct 30-Nov 2

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The joint exercise Unbreakable Brotherhood 2018 involving the peacekeeping forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will take place in Sverdlovsk Oblast, Russia on 30 October - 2 November, BelTA learned from CSTO Press Secretary Vladimir Zainetdinov.

The exercise will practice preparing for and staging a peacemaking operation by the CSTO collective peacekeeping forces in a non-CSTO country in Central Asia in line with the relevant resolution of the UN Security Council. Military forces from six CSTO member states - Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan, operational teams from the CSTO Joint Staff and the CSTO Secretariat, police forces and units of the emergencies ministries will take part in the exercise.



The exercise is expected to involve a total of about 1,300 people, 300 military vehicles and units of military hardware, 20 various aircraft, including unmanned aerial vehicles.



In the course of the exercise Unbreakable Brotherhood 2018 the peacemaking contingents of the CSTO member states will practice enforcing the ceasefire agreement, control over actions of civilians in the responsibility area, provision of assistance with restoring peaceful life in territories affected by attacks of international terrorist organizations, control over transportation and the suppression of smuggling of military hardware, weapons, munitions, and explosives.



The exercise Unbreakable Brotherhood 2018 has been arranged as the final stage of the CSTO strategic collective forces exercise Combat Brotherhood 2018 - restoration and support for peace in the region, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.