CSTO presents report on terrorism threats in Central Asia, Afghanistan

MINSK. KAZINFORM -The CSTO Analytical Association presented a public report on international terrorism and religious extremism threats to the CSTO member states in Central Asia and Afghanistan during an event held in the CSTO secretariat on 22 March, CSTO spokesman Vladimir Zainetdinov told BelTA.

There is a lack of stability practically in all regions of the world for various reasons, including the attempts to destroy the global security system, CSTO Acting Secretary General Valery Semerikov said and cited terrorism and its expansion in Europe, Asia and other regions.



Valery Semerikov also highlighted that many provisions of the report were used when developing proposals for the heads of the CSTO member states to enhance the efficiency of the CSTO's fight against terrorism, extremism, illegal drug trade and other threats to security.



The CSTO report outlined international terrorism and religious extremism threats to the CSTO member states in Central Asia and Afghanistan. The report analyzes possible threats and suggests a plan of action to neutralize them. The report is also addressed to the international community which should timely get the necessary information on the possible security threats in Central Asia.



Former CSTO Secretary General Nikolai Bordyuzha expressed a high opinion of the report and drew attention to its relevance in the current geopolitical situation.



The plenipotentiary representatives of the CSTO member states, experts of the CSTO Analytical Association from Moscow State University of International Relations of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Russian Institute for Middle East Studies and other institutions called for continuing the practice of preparing analytical reports on pressing collective security issues faced by the CSTO member states, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA .