CSTO proved its relevance, effectiveness – President Tokayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – CSTO has proved its relevance and effectiveness, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Monday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

During the extraordinary video conference of the Heads of the CSTO member states, President Tokayev pointed out that the CSTO has proved its relevance and effectiveness as a prestigious military and political organization.

The Head of State reminded that this is the first peacekeeping mission for the CSTO collective contingent, adding that the organization will gain a positive and useful experience.

According to the President, the organization will draw conclusions and make amendments to the regulatory documents following the CSTO Collective Forces’ deployment to Kazakhstan.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also stressed that the CSTO has proved to be a working tool in ensuring stability and security of the CSTO member states, calling the events in Kazakhstan ‘a turning point’ in the development of the organization.

President Tokayev emphasized that the threats Kazakhstan has faced are common for the entire CSTO space. That is why it is crucial to strengthen CSTO’s potential and Kazakhstan will make its contribution to that cause.