CSTO, Red Cross discuss humanitarian situation amid growing international tensions

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM CSTO Deputy Secretary General Samat Ordabayev and Director of the Europe and Central Asia Office of the International Committee of the Red Cross Ariane Bauer exchanged views on the humanitarian situation in the CSTO areas of responsibility and border areas in the context of growing international tensions at a meeting in Moscow, BelTA learned from the CSTO press service, Belta reported.

«The parties reaffirmed commitment to developing cooperation between the CSTO and the ICRC in key areas of international humanitarian law,» the press service stated.

The parties noted the positive results of joint work this year and outlined the main areas of further cooperation. They also discussed the procedure to coordinate the participation of ICRC representatives in the command post exercises involving the CSTO Collective Rapid Reaction Force Vzaimodeistvie 2022 and the CSTO Peacekeeping Forces Unbreakable Brotherhood 2022.

The working meeting was also attended by employees of the CSTO Secretariat and representatives of the ICRC delegations in the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus.

