CSTO Secretary General’s powers prolonged until Jan 1, 2017

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Two important decisions were made in Moscow after a meeting of the Collective Security Council of CSTO member states.

"We have unanimously decided to extend the mandate of Nikolai Bordyuzha - acting Secretary General - until 1 January 2017," said President of Armenia Serzh Sargyasn. Recall, the CSTO members are Armenia, Belarus, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan. The CSTO aims to strengthen the national and collective security of its members through military-political cooperation, coordinating foreign policy, and establishing cooperation mechanisms. Reportedly, the CSTO is undertaking an effort to develop relationships with the Counter-Terrorism Committee of the UN Security Council, the OSCE, and other security entities. Armenia will preside over the organization in 2016.