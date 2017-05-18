CSTO Secretary General to attend MILEX 2017 opening ceremony

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Yuri Khachaturov will take part in the opening ceremony of the 8th Belarusian defense technology expo MILEX 2017 due in Minsk on 20-22 May, the CSTO Spokesman Vladimir Zainetdinov told BelTA .

The expo will feature a session of the CSTO Business Council under the Intergovernmental Commission on Military and Economic Cooperation and the CSTO Coordinating Council for Advertising and Exhibitions.



The 7th International scientific conference on military, technical, defense and security problems and the use of dual-purpose technologies will make part of the forum's business program. The conference will comprise a separate breakout session in the CSTO format. The participants of the session will review cooperation and integration between defense companies and organizations of the CSTO member states. Partaking in the discussion will be heads and members of national delegations, CSTO Deputy Secretary General Valery Semerikov, representatives of defense companies and organizations of the CSTO member states that participate in the MILEX 2017 expo.