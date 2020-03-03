EN
    22:29, 03 March 2020

    CSTO secretary general to visit Belarus Mar 4-6

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Stanislav Zas will stay in Belarus on a visit on 4-6 March, CSTO Press Secretary Vladimir Zainetdinov told BelTA.

    The CSTO secretary general is expected to discuss the organization's operation with Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Makei, Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin, and State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus Andrei Ravkov.


