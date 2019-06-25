CSTO security council secretaries to discuss additional measures to combat terrorism

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM A session of the Committee of Secretaries of Security Councils of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will take place in Bishkek on 27 June, BelTA learned from CSTO Press Secretary Vladimir Zainetdinov.

"Members of the Committee of Secretaries of Security Councils are set to discuss challenges and threats to collective security in the current situation and additional measures to combat international terrorism and extremism within the framework of the CSTO in line with the decision of the CSTO Collective Security Council," Vladimir Zainetdinov noted.



Plans are in place to consider and approve several of the CSTO Collective Security Council projects including the ones on the list of additional measures designed to reduce tensions at the Tajikistan-Afghanistan border and on the plan of collective actions of the CSTO member states on implementing the UN global antiterrorism strategy in 2019-2021, BelTA reports.



Participants of the meeting are expected to sign a plan for the joint training of government agencies as well as forces and assets of the CSTO collective security system in 2020, a plan for consultations between representatives of the CSTO member states on matters of foreign policy, security, and defense in H2 2019 - H1 2020, and approve a decision on the regulation on information interaction of the CSTO Crisis Response Center.



The agenda of the meeting includes eight issues concerning almost all areas of the CSTO activities. Taking part in the event will be secretaries of the security councils of the CSTO member states and CSTO Acting Secretary General Valery Semerikov.