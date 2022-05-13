EN
    13:39, 13 May 2022 | GMT +6

    CSTO Summit to take place in Moscow 16 May

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Top-level meeting of the CSTO Heads of State dated to 30 years since signing of the Collective Security Treaty and 20 years since the CSTO establishment will take place in Moscow on 16 May, Kazinform reports.

    The press release of the CSTO says presidents of Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Kazakhstan are set to attend.

    Attending the summit will be CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas.


