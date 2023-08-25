EN
    12:02, 25 August 2023

    CSTO to conduct Combat Brotherhood drills in Belarus on September 1-6

    Photo: belta.by
    MINSK. KAZINFORM The joint operational and strategic exercise Combat Brotherhood 2023 will be held on the territory of Belarus from 1 to 6 September, BelTA learned from the Defense Ministry of Belarus.

    The exercise provides for joint and special drills, including the training of various elements (collective forces) of the CSTO, BelTA reports.

    Taking part in the drills will be the CSTO Collective Rapid Reaction Force, reconnaissance units of the armed forces of the CSTO member states, the logistics support forces of the CSTO troops, as well as the CSTO Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection and Medical Support Unit.

    The drills will be held on training grounds and other sites of Brest Oblast, Grodno Oblast and Minsk Oblast. The military contingents that will take part in the exercise will start arriving in Belarus on 25 August.


