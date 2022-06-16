CSTO to discuss measures to neutralize challenges to member states

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The CSTO Committee of Secretaries of Security Councils is set to meet on 17 June, CSTO spokesman Vladimir Zainetdinov told BelTA.

«The event will include a narrow format meeting and a plenary session. Plans are in place to discuss measures to neutralize challenges and threats to the security of CSTO member states,» the spokesman said.

The 2023 plan for joint training of command bodies and formations of forces and means of the CSTO collective security system and a number of other documents will be submitted to the CSTO Committee of Secretaries of Security Councils.

The event will be chaired by Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan. CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas will participate in the event.