CSTO to stage operation in 2016 to fight illegal migration

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - A session of the coordinating council of chiefs of the agencies in charge of fighting illegal migration of the CSTO member states took place in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on 19 November, BelTA learned from Vladimir Zainetdinov, Press Secretary of the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

Participants of the session discussed results of the joint efforts and special operations carried out in 2015 to fight and prevent illegal migration. It was noted that the efforts have produced positive results. The coordinating council decided to go ahead with staging an operation in 2016 to fight and prevent illegal migration. Migration services of the CSTO member states are expected to take an active part in coordinating search and retrieval efforts as well as special operations meant to counteract activities of organized criminal groups in the sphere of trafficking in persons. Participants of the session also shared experience of using migration statistics for shaping the migration policy and for creating specialized institutions for the temporary accommodation of readmitted foreigners. The formation of the legal base that regulates the accommodation procedure for the duration of their legal status determination was discussed as well. Positive results of the work were noted. A positive opinion was expressed about efforts to form a system for sharing data between the competent agencies of the CSTO member states for counteracting illegal migration and organize information exchange between migration agencies of the CSTO member states during the signing of international agreements on counteracting illegal migration. Results of the working groups tasked with taking care of these matters were praised. Heads of migration services of the CSTO member states discussed the practice of implementing the main guidelines on cooperation between the migration agencies in interaction with national diasporas for the sake of providing social and cultural adaptation of migrants to the conditions available in the host countries, BelTA reports.