CSTO to step up efforts to promote positive image

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) intends to step up efforts to promote the organization's positive image. The idea was discussed during the latest session of the CSTO scientific advisory board, BelTA has learned.

A session of the CSTO scientific advisory board took place on 28 April to mark the 25th anniversary since the Collective Security Treaty was signed and the 15th anniversary since the organization itself was established. Participants of the session discussed ways to improve the organization's information policy, invigoration of efforts to promote the CSTO's positive image, and interaction with the civil society in the CSTO member states.



Members of the CSTO scientific advisory board also spoke in favor of working out new approaches to positioning the CSTO in the international scene as a multifunctional organization focusing on collective security.



CSTO Acting Secretary General Valery Semerikov took part in the session. He presented results of the organization's work and informed members of the board about results of the meeting of the CSTO heads of state in Bishkek on 14 April, Kazinform has learned from BelTA .