CSTO updates approaches to collective security amid new challenges

MINSK. KAZINFORM CSTO member states have been improving their approaches to the collective security system amid new challenges, CSTO Secretary General Nikolai Bordyuzha told the media after the CSTO Military Committee meeting in Minsk, BelTA has learned.

“Chiefs of the General Staffs - members of the Military Committee paid great attention to the political and military situation that is deteriorating day by day. We see Nato conducting maneuvers near our borders. This, of course, requires our attention. So does the situation in the Central Asian region, influenced by the situation in Afghanistan,” Nikolai Bordyuzha said.

He noted that the meeting thoroughly discussed these issues, formulated common positions and approaches to the evaluation of certain aspects of the military and political situation. “I think this will give us a basis for further work as we improve the collective security system tailoring it to the new military and political developments in Eastern Europe and Central Asia,” he said.

When asked about the benefits of joint activities of the CSTO collective rapid reaction forces, the Chief of the General Staff of the Belarus Armed Forces - First Deputy Defense Minister Oleg Belokonev said: “Every state has its own national characteristics. Comprehensive exercises held within the framework of the Collective Security Treaty, primarily the military component, allow for getting familiar with the methods worked out in this state. There are countries that take part in military operations. Some countries have made advancements in information warfare, he added. The CSTO analyzes the whole range of these events to see the level of its member states, he added.

Participants of the meeting discussed challenges and threats to military security in the CSTO Collective Security area, the setting up of the CSTO Crisis Response Center and further improvement of the joint training system for the CSTO collective security command units and forces.

Members of the Military Committee took part in the celebrations of the 15th anniversary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Belarus.

